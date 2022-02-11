7 Essential ways to diversify your investment portfolio

Since you can never know how the market flows, it's always wise to diversify your investment portfolio. Diversification is an essential part of any investment plan, and it's the key to lessening future risks.

By diversifying your portfolio, you can smooth out the inevitable peaks of investing, enabling you to earn better returns in the long run. So, whether you're just getting started with investing or you want to make the most out of your investments, keep the following in mind to diversify your investment portfolio:

1. Consider bond funds or index

One of the ways to diversify your investment portfolio is to add fixed-income funds or index funds to the mix. Invest in securities that track different indexes to make a long-term diversification investment.

By adding fixed-income solutions, you're further hedging your portfolio against uncertainty and market volatility. Such funds try to match the performance of broad indexes. Therefore, consider the bond market's value instead of investing in a specific sector.

Often, these funds come with low fees, which is a plus. It means getting more money in your pocket. Also, the operating and management costs are minimal due to running these types of funds. However, the potential drawback of an index fund is its passively managed nature.

While hands-off investing is affordable, it might not be optimal in an inefficient market. However, active management can benefit fixed-income markets, particularly during challenging economic periods.

2. Invest in target-date mutual funds

Another way to diversify your investment portfolio is by investing in a target-date mutual fund aside from focusing on the stock market. This fund enables you to choose a date in the future as your investment goal, which is typically retirement.

Once you're far away from your goal, the fund invests in risky assets like stocks and shifts your investment portfolio's allocation to safer assets like cash or bonds to reach your goal effectively. However, this diversification strategy is best for those searching for long-term investors.

3. Think global

With the countless investment options in your country, it can be easy to forget about the other parts of the globe. But, if you want to diversify your portfolio, it's wise to take advantage of the global economy. At present, there are many attractive opportunities outside the country's borders.

If your portfolio is focused on one country only, it's worth looking into funds focused on other emerging markets. For example, China grows faster than the United States (US).

It may also be a perfect way to protect yourself from adverse events that could impact the US exclusively if the country sees an economic slowdown.

4. Explore alternative investments

If you're looking for ways to diversify your investment portfolio, assets such as commodities and real estate investment trusts (REITs) are great options.

Commodity Investments are investments in physical goods from natural gas to gold to cattle and even wheat. You can purchase commodities directly or via commodity funds.

REIT operates and owns properties, such as shopping centres, office buildings, and apartment buildings. Owning REIT shares provides you with the chance to get a portion of the earnings of such businesses in dividends. Moreover, REITs aren't strongly correlated with bonds or stocks.

5. Invest across various industries

Once you start investing in various companies, you should consider their correlation. For instance, if you purchase the common shares of three banks, there's a possibility that they'll fluctuate in unison.

So, buying a software company, a bank, or an airline share would be a better option to diversify. Be sure to diversify not only by the number of companies but through gaining exposure to various industries.

6. Keep your risk tolerance in mind

Your risk tolerance may impact your diversification approach. Typically, if you have a longer timeframe, you can deal with short-term losses for the potential to achieve long-term gains.

Conservative investors who need their money less than ten years or have little risk tolerance can do a 50/50 balance between bonds and stocks.

Moderate investors have at least two decades before they need their money. They often allocate a lower percentage to stocks than aggressive investors. For instance, they might have 30 per cent of their funds in bonds and 70 per cent in stocks.

Meanwhile, aggressive investors have time horizons of three decades or more. They have a high-risk tolerance and allocate 90 per cent of their funds to stocks and only 10 per cent to bonds.

7. Rebalance your investment portfolio regularly

No matter how well-diversified your portfolio is, it's best to rebalance it regularly. Over time, particular investments will gain value, while some lose it.



Generally, rebalancing is a negotiation between reward and risk that may help your investment portfolio stay on track amidst the lows and highs of the market. In addition, some situations could trigger rebalancing, including significant life events and market volatility.

Bottom line