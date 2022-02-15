Muswellbrook Chronicle
Bayswater power station could close by 2030

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
Updated February 15 2022 - 2:27am, first published 2:26am
AGL's Bayswater power station could close as early as 2030 due to unrelenting pressure to reduce emissions combined with the rise of renewables in the energy grid.

