Muswellbrook's Matilda Jones scores in Knights loss

Muswellbrook's Matilda Jones has continued her strong form for Newcastle in the Tarsha Gale Cup, scoring a try in the Knight's second round defeat to Wests Tigers on Saturday, February 12.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
