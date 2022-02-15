Muswellbrook Chronicle
Muswellbrook's Matilda Jones scores in Knights loss

February 15 2022 - 10:30am
RAMS: Former Muswellbrook Rams junior Matilda Jones (pictured in 2020) now captains the Newcastle Knights Tarsha Gale Cup side.

Muswellbrook's Matilda Jones has continued her strong form for Newcastle in the Tarsha Gale Cup, scoring a try in the Knight's second round defeat to Wests Tigers on Saturday, February 12.

