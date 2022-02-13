Muswellbrook Chronicle
Lions donate $20k to hospital

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated February 15 2022 - 2:37am, first published February 13 2022 - 2:36am
The Muswellbrook Lions Club has announced a $20,000 donation to the Muswellbrook Hospital as the club seeks to rebuild following COVID lockdowns in the Upper Hunter.

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

