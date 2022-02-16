Muswellbrook Chronicle
Home/Latest News

Man admits stabbing two sisters in face

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated February 16 2022 - 9:05pm, first published 9:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle courthouse.

A MAN who stabbed his partner and her sister in the face at Muswellbrook last year was confronted by police in the front yard of a home armed with a pair of scissors and holding a baby.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.