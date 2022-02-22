Muswellbrook Chronicle
Eight people in Denman share more than $80,000 Keno prize

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated February 22 2022 - 4:32am, first published 4:31am
WINNERS: A group of eight friends won more than $80,000 playing Keno in Denman on Saturday, February 19.

A group of eight Denman residents has something to smile about after they walked away with an $80,000 Keno 8 Spot prize at the Denman RSL Club.

