Muswellbrook Chronicle
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Chalk it up to inclusion: police and students mark mardi gras

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated February 22 2022 - 4:45am, first published 4:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Muswellbrook High School students joined Hunter Valley police officers drawing messages of support to mark the beginning of Mardi Gras as part of the 'Chalk It Up' initiative on Friday, February 18.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.