Chalk it up to inclusion: police and students mark mardi gras

Muswellbrook High School students joined Hunter Valley police officers drawing messages of support to mark the beginning of Mardi Gras as part of the 'Chalk It Up' initiative on Friday, February 18.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
