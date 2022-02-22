Muswellbrook Chronicle
New home approvals soar by 400 per cent in Muswellbrook in 2021

MP
By Mathew Perry
February 22 2022 - 4:50am
HOME APPROVALS: New home approvals increased by 400 per cent in Muswellbrook from 2020 to 2021. Picture: Mathew Perry

The latest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics reveal new home approvals in Muswellbrook increased by 400 per cent in 2021 compared to 2020.

MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

