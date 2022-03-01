Muswellbrook Chronicle
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Candidate contracts COVID

MP
By Mathew Perry
March 1 2022 - 4:30am
MUSWELLBROOK: Labor's candidate for Hunter in the upcoming federal election, Dan Repacholi, visiting Muswellbrook on Friday, February 25. Picture: Dan Repacholi

The federal Labor candidate for Hunter, Dan Repacholi, has suspended his campaign launch after testing positive to COVID-19 on Monday, February 28.

MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

