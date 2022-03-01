Muswellbrook Chronicle
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video

Upper Hunter needs 'more than lip service' for a post-mining economy

EH
By Ethan Hamilton
Updated March 1 2022 - 4:41am, first published 4:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MUSWELLBROOK mayor, Steve Reynolds, is calling for a genuine focus on future employment in the region as the nation awaits a return to the polls.

Have to capitalise: Muswellbrook mayor, Steve Reynolds, says he is looking to ensure a future for the region post-mining. Picture: Peter Lorimer
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EH

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.

More from Photos and Video
Local News

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.