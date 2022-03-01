Denman centre receives grant

The Denman Children's Centre has received a $6,573 grant to complete electrical upgrades as part of the federal government's Powering Communities Program.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
