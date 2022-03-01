Muswellbrook Chronicle
Denman centre receives grant

By Mathew Perry
March 1 2022 - 4:52am
DENMAN: Children and staff from the Denman Children's Centre pictured in 2020 visiting a local nursing home. Picture: Rod Thompson

The Denman Children's Centre has received a $6,573 grant to complete electrical upgrades as part of the federal government's Powering Communities Program.

