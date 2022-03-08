Muswellbrook Chronicle
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Hunter farmers advised to prepare for possible flooding

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated March 8 2022 - 5:11am, first published 5:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLOODING: Cattle standing in flood waters. Picture: Angela Milne

Farmers across the Hunter region are being advised to prepare their properties for possible flooding due to severe weather conditions forecast for the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.