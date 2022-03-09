Muswellbrook Chronicle
Muswellbrook likely to avoid worst of flooding as rainfall eases

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated March 9 2022 - 1:38am, first published 12:45am
MUSWELLBROOK: The level of the Hunter River beneath Kayuga Bridge, Muswellbrook on Wednesday March 9. Picture: Mathew Perry

Muswellbrook may avoid the worst of major to moderate flooding seen in Singleton and Scone according to the latest the Bureau of Meteorology forecast on Wednesday, March 9.

