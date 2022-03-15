Muswellbrook Chronicle
Hay donations sent north

MP
By Mathew Perry
March 15 2022 - 3:51am
DONATIONS: A truck from Denman's Sowter Transport carrying bales of hay donated by Godolphin prior to departure from the Upper Hunter. Picture: Supplied

Approximately 550 bales of hay have been transported from the Godolphin stud in Woodlands to flood-affected farmers in Northern NSW.

MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

