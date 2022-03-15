Hay donations sent north

Approximately 550 bales of hay have been transported from the Godolphin stud in Woodlands to flood-affected farmers in Northern NSW.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
