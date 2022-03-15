Muswellbrook Chronicle
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Muswellbrook Tertiary Education Centre aims to drive regional collaboration and entrepreneurship

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
March 15 2022 - 3:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professor Alan Broadfoot.

A NEW innovation space being constructed adjacent to the Muswellbrook Tertiary Education Centre is expected to foster regional entrepreneurship and collaboration.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

Local News

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.