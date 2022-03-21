Muswellbrook Chronicle
Polocrosse exhibition honours Terry Blake

By Mathew Perry
Updated March 21 2022
CHAMPION: Brendan Hart (right) was named the Overall Champion Horse and Rider. Picture: Polocrosse Association of NSW

Polocrosse riders from across the Upper Hunter descended on Muswellbrook for the 2022 Upper Hunter Show Terry Blake Memorial Intermediate Competition at the Muswellbrook Showgrounds.

