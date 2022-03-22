Muswellbrook Chronicle
Museum planned for Muswellbrook will be named ADAPT

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated March 22 2022
ENTRY: The proposed Upper Hunter Regional Museum will include exhibits on Indigenous history, coal mining and Australian Cattle Dogs. Picture: Supplied

The proponents of a proposed Upper Hunter Regional Museum to be based in Muswellbrook have announced the business case study for the project has now been completed.

