Preparations for Muswellbrook's big cup day

By Mathew Perry
March 29 2022 - 4:22am
GOLD CUP: (L-R) Muswellbrook Mayor Steve Reynolds, jockey Daniel Northey and Muswellbrook Race Club Chairman John Sunderland on Friday, March 25. Picture: Muswellbrook Race Club

FINAL preparations for the Muswellbrook Gold Cup are taking place as the Muswellbrook Race Club prepares to host the 2022 event at Skellatar Park on Friday, April 1.

