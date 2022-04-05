Muswellbrook Chronicle
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Muswellbrook woman wins $100,000 after purchasing ticket at Scone Newsagency

MP
By Mathew Perry
April 5 2022 - 4:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOTTO: A person wearing medical scrubs holding a lottery ticket. Picture: Supplied

A Muswellbrook woman has reason to celebrate after scoring a $100,000 lotto win on Monday, April 4.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.