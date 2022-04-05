The New England Highway Bypass at Muswellbrook will receive $268.8 million in federal funding with construction on the project set to commence in 2023.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
