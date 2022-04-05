Muswellbrook Chronicle
MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated April 5 2022 - 4:20am, first published 4:19am
BYPASS: Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce (left) speaking in Muswellbrook alongside NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway (right) on Tuesday, April 5. Picture: Mathew Perry

The New England Highway Bypass at Muswellbrook will receive $268.8 million in federal funding with construction on the project set to commence in 2023.

