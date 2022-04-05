Muswellbrook Chronicle
MP
By Mathew Perry
April 5 2022 - 4:43am
AGL has announced the closure of the first unit at its Liddell power station on Friday, April 1, the first step towards the full closure of the coal-fired generators in 2023.

