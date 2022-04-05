Muswellbrook Chronicle
The Karoola Park parkrun held its launch event on Saturday, April 2

By Mathew Perry
April 5 2022 - 4:45am
Running enthusiasts from across the Upper Hunter traveled to Muswellbrook to take part in the inaugural Karoola Park parkrun event on Saturday, April 2.

