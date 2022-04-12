All you need to know about horse racing

All you need to know about horse racing

This is a commercial partnership with Neds.



Games like football, basketball, tennis, cricket, etc., are so publicised that they need no introduction.



However, several incredible sports are just as fascinating but never receive the attention they deserve. Many of us though, are stuck watching them and supporting our favourite horses and jockeys from the screen or the stands. The more we know about the sport, the more we appreciate it, so this blog is dedicated to increasing awareness about horse riding.

A basic guide to horse racing

Neds have tried to cover some basic information about horse riding; however, it will only give you a general idea of the sport. You'll need to go through some detailed articles to understand its dynamics better.

1. Types of racehorses

Did you know there are several racehorse categories in the game depending on their age, experience, and capabilities? Let's explore a few below, so you have an idea:

Age or characteristic-based

Colt - a male horse 4 years or younger

Filly - a female horse 4 years or younger

Stallion - male horse used for breeding due to good traits

Yearling - a one-year-old horse

Maiden - a horse that has yet to win a race

Capability-based

Progressive - a horse that has been improving its performance

Backward - physically deficient horse, one that's smaller for its age.

Sprinter - a horse that performs the best in short distance races

Banker - the horse that's most likely to win based on data

Miler - a horse that is better at races that last a mile or less

Stayer - a horse that shows better performance for races that last longer than a mile.

These types are only some from a more extensive list, and most horse racing enthusiasts know which horse falls under which category. People also pay ample attention to the horse breed since some are athletically more gifted.

For example, Thoroughbred horses are the most favoured ones for horse racing due to their incredible speed and spirit.

2. Jockey skill

Horses are the show's stars for obvious reasons, but jockeys are a close second. A jockey's job is to steer the horse, direct it, and keep it calm when in emergencies.



It is pretty common for the tides to turn if a Banker gets a jockey with average skills while the second or third best horse gets the better jockey.



3.Racing track surfaces

Like other sports, horse racing also subjects the horses and jockeys to different conditions to test their abilities. A race track surface is one such condition, and it affects the performance enough for there to be changes in winning predictions. Following are the three main types of surfaces:

Polytrack - This surface is made of recycled carpet, spandex, rubber, and silica sand. The materials are mixed and then coated with wax to give them a better form. Polytrack is one of the most commonly used surfaces in horse racing.

Tapeta - A sand and rubber fibre mixture, Tapeta is coated with wax and layered on top of sturdy surfaces like asphalt. The combination keeps the track relatively even but adequately soft.

Cushion - The cushion surface combines sand and elastic and synthetic fibres before coating them with wax for homogeneity. Like Tapeta, the cushion surface is also layered over asphalt or a similar base.

The purpose of the asphalt base for these surfaces is water drainage. Asphalt is porous and allows water to seep through, leaving the surface dry and perfect for racing.

4. Horse racing bets

Betting on horse racing is the most popular information available on the sport, and for a good reason. The activity is fun and exciting when done in moderation, and knowing about the latest happenings puts you in a better position to make the right bets.

You can view the latest odds for upcoming horse racing if you are interested but don't have the time to conduct a detailed analysis of the races.

5. Types of horse races

Yes, there are multiple types of races, and not all horses perform equally well in all of them. Following are the four primary race types you will come across when watching horse racing:

Endurance Racing - Long-distance races that are structured to test a horse's stamina and ability.

Flat Racing - 1-mile races best for milers and sprinters and test their speed.

Steeplechasing - Obstacle-based races that test the horses' and the jockeys' abilities for manoeuvring and control.

Harness Racing - A race that involves the horse fast-trotting while pulling a cart with the driver in it.

Wrapping up

That's it on horse racing. Neds hope feel encouraged to check it out the next time a major racing event happens.