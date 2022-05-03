Wallabadah Jockey Club president Tim Mackie admits that, after 169 years, he was "pretty annoyed" when he was told the town's race day would be cancelled.
The 2022 edition of the Wallabadah Cup, traditionally held on New Year's Day, was cancelled by Racing NSW in late 2021 due to safety concerns surrounding the track.
Mr Mackie said the jockey club had long felt like it was fighting an uphill battle to keep the event going.
"The race was an iconic thing and it was a sad piece of history to be lost," he said.
"It's been deemed that our facility wasn't suitable anymore and at that point you're basically fighting an uphill battle.
"So we thought, well, 'What do we do?'"
Wallabadah's answer to that question has been to come together to host 'The Way It Was' festival at the racecourse on May 14 and 15.
According to Mick Carr, one of the event's organisers, the idea for the festival came from a conversation over a couple of beers on New Year's Eve.
Mr Carr said after Wallabadah's races were cancelled he wanted to put on a draft horse event in town for the community and to ensure the facilities at the track could continue to get some use.
"They had just put in new amenities (at the race track) and we were just sitting around, and we've got draft horses and we plough and all that, so we just thought we could put something on for the community to come and have a look at," Mr Carr said.
"We came up with 'The Way It Was' day, and we just got talking and then we went to see Tim (Mackie) to see if we could hold it at the race course or hire the venue and he came back and said he wanted to put on a dog trial as well."
From the initial idea to host a small draft horse event, Mr Carr said momentum for the festival grew quickly as various community groups jumped on board to organise their own events at Wallabadah in May.
"We've got old trucks and vintage cars coming and a post splitting demonstration, a group from the Quirindi museum doing a blacksmithing demonstration and market stalls on the Saturday" Mr Carr said.
"You can camp at the ground and the pub's putting on a band that night, it's just turned into a big weekend for the community."
Mr Mackie said the aim of the event was to simply generate enough money to ensure the survival of the town's racing facilities following the cancellation of the cup.
"It's a fantastic facility and it's got a very bush feel about it and that's what people like about it," he said.
"People like the fact that they go there and it's not clinical. It's not brick pillars or concrete, it's got a rustic character.
"So it'd be a shame to see it go to waste and if we can have a couple of events there a year to generate a few incoming dollars to pay our outgoings every year and keep the facility up to speed and being used, then if we can do that the community will have its own bonus."
Mr Mackie said he had been surprised at how quickly the Wallabadah community had embraced the idea and come together to support the festival.
"People are pretty keen to support it. I'm running a yard dog trial, and we're not talking huge amounts of money, but over four different events I had all the sponsorship money within one day, no dramas whatsoever," Mr Mackie said.
"I even had some people offer more than what I required, but it's only because I told the truth.
"I told people what our financial state was and that, you know, we just need to make a few dollars to keep things ticking along and I think people just appreciate the honesty and the reality of it all."
Events like 'The Way It Was' festival are incredibly important for small country towns, Mr Mackie said, and he hopes the festival will be a success in bringing people to Wallabadah to help preserve its race track.
"(These events are) huge, otherwise these little communities just die," he said.
"If we were to allow this facility that we've got to become the next overgrown piece of land that doesn't get anything done with it then it would just be the next chapter in a dying community.
"There's no reason that we can't continue to keep the facility going."
Mr Carr said the festival was a great way to get the community together after a difficult few years.
"Everyone's done it pretty tough with COVID and the drought wasn't that far back so we just want to get everyone together," he said.
"We just want to invite everyone and see how it goes in the first year. It's a hard thing to get going for the first year but once it gets going it should be right."
Mr Mackie agreed and said he hoped the festival would be supported and continue to grow in years to come.
"It really is just potentially a very good community event that can just be a good day for the town that might escalate in years to come.
"And hopefully we can all run a good event and keep the facility used and keep the facility alive."
Wallabadah's 'The Way It Was' festival will be held at the Wallabadah Racecourse on Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15.
Entry to the festival is $5 (free for kids under 16) with camping available for $10 per site.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
