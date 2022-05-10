Muswellbrook Chronicle
Upper Hunter Homeless Support holds vigils across five towns for domestic violence awareness

MP
By Mathew Perry
May 10 2022 - 5:37am
Scone Vigil
VIGIL: (L-R) Lyndall Gunning, Councillor De-anne Douglas, Marina Lee-Warner, Una Garland, Councillor Darryl Marshall and Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell at a candlelight vigil for domestic violence awareness in Muswellbrook on Wednesday, May 4 2022. Picture: Mathew Perry

Candlelight vigils were held across the Upper Hunter on Wednesday, May 4, in an effort to 'shine a light' on domestic violence.

