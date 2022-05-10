Golf enthusiasts from across the Upper Hunter came together on Friday, May 6, as the Muswellbrook hosted the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service (WRHS) Charity Golf Day.
The charity golf tournament was played in a four-person Ambrose format and featured 32 teams representing businesses and community groups from across the Upper Hunter.
WRHS regional partnerships officer Danny Eather said the day on the green was "absolutely sensational", raising close to $30,000 for the organisation.
"The course was in tip top shape," Mr Eather said. "Everyone was really happy, there were a lot of jovial people at eight o'clock in the morning and at the end of the day everyone has come together for a great cause and raised quite a considerable amount of money which I'm just absolutely blown away by".
The tournament winners on the day and the recipients of the Matthews Family Trophy were Brodern Adam-Smith, Peter Ryan, Jamieson Reading and Jason Taylor representing the Muswellbrook RSL and Golf Club. Mr Eather said he had been pleased to see the level of support for the event from all areas of the Upper Hunter business community.
"We've transitioned the event to (involve) all of the community," he said.
"Our mining partners are definitely solid but we had quite a number of (entrants) that have come from just general run-of-the-mill business within our community.
"And that's one of the things that we've done over the last five years is to try and get encourage everyone to get involved. Golf is open to everyone and likewise, we want to get everyone to support the service because it is the community's service."
Mr Eather thanked naming rights sponsors Orica and Epiroc for their support as well as Coal Services, MACH Energy, NSW Mining, Ashton Coal, Martins Transport, H-E Parts and Bengalla Mining Company.
Mr Eather also thanked the Muswellbrook RSL and Golf Club for their support.
"They continually go above and beyond in helping us put the day on and making sure everyone has a great experience but at the same time they put their hand in their pocket and the club supports the event and makes a donation," he said. "This year we received a $3,000 donation (from the Muswellbrook RSL and Golf Club) which was just absolutely incredible.
"Having that sponsorship allows you to go and buy some of the golf prizes from local businesses so it's sort of a big circle and I hope that our events not only benefit us, but they benefit the wider community and also, ultimately, our community having access to a rescue helicopter 24/7."
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
