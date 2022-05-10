Kylie Facer, of McCullys Gap in the Upper Hunter, has been announced as joint winner of the 2022 Stroke Foundation President's Achievement Award.
Ms Facer established Little Stroke Warriors in 2017, alongside Dee Banks from Ballarat in Victoria, as a support group for families and survivors of paediatric stroke and said it was "pretty mind-blowing and completely humbling" to win the award.
"There were five of us nominated in the category, Dee and I together and everyone else in there were professors so you sort of think, 'this is a bit of a long shot'," Ms Facer said.
Ms Facer said she first connected with Ms Banks after both their daughters were diagnosed as having suffered a stroke in utero. "It was quite scary and bewildering because we didn't know much about stroke and we certainly didn't know that it could happen to a baby, and certainly not a baby that hadn't yet been born," Ms Facer said.
After searching for resources and information on the condition, Ms Facer said there was little she could find in terms of support.
After reaching out to the Stroke Foundation, Ms Facer was connected with Ms Banks and the two set up Little Stroke Warriors to provide better help for families in the same situation.
The group has since evolved into an nationwide support network involving hundreds of parents, which Ms Facer said was particularly important for regional families.
"Living up here (in McCullys Gap), we live in a beautiful part of the world but we are a little bit removed from access to support and also access to therapies and ready access to specalists," Ms Facer said.
"So it is really important that we've now got about 600 families that are part of the Little Stroke Warriors support network now, and they are everywhere from the Northern Territory, Western Australia, Tasmania, you name it we've got families there."
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
