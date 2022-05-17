The federal government will spend "in excess" of $38 million to fix up the Merriwa to Willow Tree road - again.
But they're not trusting the local council to complete the second upgrade in just three years, alone.
Advertisement
After a botched $12.2 million upgrade by local councils, the road, which connects the Golden Highway and New England Highway, has been impassable since 2021.
Deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce told media on Saturday that the $48 million total budget for the project was a big price-tag for a mulligan. This time, state government engineers will oversee the repair, he said.
"I was very disappointed that it didn't happen right the first time," he said. "I don't like spending the taxpayers' money twice on the same project. Now we're going to make sure we've dealt with that."
Mr Joyce said the road was important enough to warrant two attempts.
Road 358 is an alternative route to the New England Highway to cross the Great Dividing Range and also removes the need for traffic to travel via Scone.
It's also an important road for agriculture, allowing landholders in the Liverpool Plains to shift cattle in a more efficient way. "This is vitally important," he said.
The state government will spend $9 million on the upgrade, which is expected to take about two years to complete. The project was funded in the budget, so the upgrade will happen whoever forms government.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the link was not only crucial for the freight industry, but also will serve as a safer and more efficient connection for the local community.
"It means trucks will once again come through their towns, stopping in at local cafes and bringing back economic certainty to Merriwa and Willow Tree," he said.
State Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said the long wait for a fix to the road had put strain on members of the community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.