Performance lovers from across the Upper Hunter will have the chance to experience highlights from the 2022 Sydney Festival season in Denman in July.
The Sydney Festival Roadshow will tour 30 venues across regional and rural Australia, showcasing "expertly filmed recordings of acclaimed productions" from this year's festival.
The festival will arrive in the Upper Hunter for screenings at the Denman Memorial Hall on Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 17.
NSW Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin said the roadshow will help regional audiences connect with a diverse range of performances.
"The Sydney Festival Roadshow 2022 is a celebration that will allow regional and rural audiences to experience the best works captured from this year's event," Mr Franklin said.
Live recordings of four shows from January's festival, including Erth's Prehistoric Picnic, The Pulse and Italian Baroque with Circa, have been selected to share with regional audiences. The Sydney Festival said the "carefully crafted, high quality, multi-camera films will reproduce the theatre experience for viewers who might not usually get the chance to see such works".
Sydney Festival director Olivia Ansell said the organisation was pleased to expand the reach of this year's festival and provide access to new audiences through the roadshow tour.
"The importance of art and culture in regional communities cannot be underestimated - to support connectedness, health and wellbeing, generating inspirational change and fostering new talent," Ms Ansell said.
Sydney Festival is partnering with Australian Theatre Live and local councils for the roadshow, with 10 per cent of ticket sales to be donated to local health services.
