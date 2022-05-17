Muswellbrook Chronicle
The Sydney Festival tour of regional Australia will screen four performances at Denman Memorial Hall

May 17 2022 - 6:09am
Italian Baroque with Circa

Performance lovers from across the Upper Hunter will have the chance to experience highlights from the 2022 Sydney Festival season in Denman in July.

