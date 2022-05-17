Denman takes on Muswellbrook in Respect Round

The Bengalla Hunter Valley Group 21 competition has marked the NRL's #RESPECT Round in round four of the competition on Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15.
The NRL said the #RESPECT Round campaign focuses on "game day behaviour toward referees" and "serves as a reminder to all players, spectators and officials involved in Community Rugby League to promote a positive environment".
The Group 21 round four first grade matches began on Saturday as the Denman Devils hosted the Muswellbrook Rams at Denman Oval.
The Devils were looking for their first win in the competition since round one while the Muswellbrook Rams came into the clash full of confidence after a hard fought victory over the Greta Branxton Colts in round three, but it was Denman who emerged victorious after a dominant display against the Rams to win by 32-6.
Meanwhile the Scone Thoroughbreds continued their unbeaten start to the 2022 season as they defeated the Aberdeen Tigers by 56-6 at Scone Park on Sunday.
Eight Thoroughbreds crossed the line against the Tigers on Sunday in a sign of the depth of the Scone squad, with Jared Austin and Thomas Eveleigh each scoring two tries.
In the final first grade match of the round, the Singleton Greyhounds remain in search of their first win in the competition as they fell to 14-26 defeat at home to the Greta Branxton Colts.
In the Group 21 Monarch Blues Ladies League Tag, the Merriwa Magpies defeated Greta Branxton 42-0 at home in Merriwa on Saturday. Meanwhile on Sunday Singleton won at home against Murrurundi by a score of 26-10 and league leaders Scone produced a dominant display against Aberdeen to win 30-0 while the Denman LLT team had a bye.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
