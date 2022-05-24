Muswellbrook Chronicle
Dan Repacholi fends off a strong challenge from the Nationals and One Nation to win Hunter

By Mathew Perry
May 24 2022 - 6:30pm
Labor's Dan Repacholi

Labor has held on to the seat of Hunter for the Labor Party following the federal election on Saturday, May 21.

