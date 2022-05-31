Muswellbrook Chronicle
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Muswellbrook Council receives $480,000 towards Wollombi Park project under NSW government's Open Spaces Program

MP
By Mathew Perry
May 31 2022 - 5:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PUMP TRACK: An image of a bicycle pump track circuit. Picture: Pexels

Muswellbrook Shire Council has been awarded $480,000 in funding from the NSW government towards the construction of a bicycle pump track as part of planned upgrades to Wollombi Park.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.