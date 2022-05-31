Muswellbrook Shire Council has been awarded $480,000 in funding from the NSW government towards the construction of a bicycle pump track as part of planned upgrades to Wollombi Park.
The pump track is one of four stages in the Wollombi Park project, with concept plans for the park incorporating multi-purpose playing courts, a playground and grassed area, picnic shelter and facilities and bush regeneration surrounding the site.
Fiona Plesman, the general manager of Muswellbrook Shire Council, said the Wollombi Park project would begin with construction of the pump track circuit as the first stage.
"The Wollombi Park concept plan has been thoughtfully designed to accommodate a range of community activities with a primary focus on activities for families and teenagers," Ms Plesman said.
"We hope the park will promote and enhance community identity and sense of belonging and provide active and passive recreation opportunities with safety and facilities for all ages."
Muswellbrook Shire Council said the area set aside for the pump track at Wollombi Park is ready for development, with the other three stages of the project, including bulk earthworks, multi-courts and playground and grassed area, to commence at a later date.
The grant funding from the NSW government was provided as part of The Open Spaces Program, which will fund 40 projects across the state through three distinct streams - Places to Roam, Places to Swim, and Places to Play.
The NSW government said the inaugural round of the Open Spaces program includes $15 million in investment to deliver new swimming facilities, community gardens, regional walking and cycling trails, and adventure play areas.
NSW Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes Anthony Roberts said the state government's grant funding program would also help councils speed up their delivery of homes and jobs over the next decade.
"Enjoying and exploring the outdoors is a way of life throughout NSW and we are helping deliver greater access to well-designed open spaces, close to where people live," Mr Roberts said.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
