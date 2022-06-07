Storms wreak havoc on Upper Hunter courses

Wild weather heralded the beginning of winter in the Upper Hunter, causing numerous headaches for golf club managers across the region.
In Muswellbrook, the RSL Golf Club was forced to close for from Tuesday, May 31, until Friday, June 3, to allow the club to assess and repair the damage caused by fallen trees and branches brought down by gale force winds.
Advertisement
As a result of the closure, the club extended the deadline for players to complete the second round of the winter individual matchplay knockout tournament until Sunday, June 19.
Storm damage also affected the Murrurundi Golf Club, with volunteer members and non-members helping to clear the debris in time for the Hunter River District Golf Association Sand Green Championships on Sunday, June 5.
Scone golfer Matt Hobbs took out the Ledgerwood Cup on the day, ahead of runner up Andrew Wyper. The Net winner was Brett Reid followed by Robert Mostyn, Milton Reid and Mick Alderson.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.