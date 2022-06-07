Tim's Principal secures Aberdeen Cup victory

The Muswellbrook Race Club played host to the 2022 Aberdeen Cup at Skellatar Park on Sunday, June 5, with a seven race schedule providing plenty of interest for punters.
In the first race of the day, Julie Holloway-trained Shreve and jockey Kody Nestor took out the Scone Equine Hospital 3yo & Up Maiden Plate over 900 metres ahead of Geewhiz Johnny and Joyzel.
Advertisement
In race two, Nathan Doyle-trained Luna Volanti blew away the competition to win by a 3.86 margin in the Greg Cribb Memorial Red Crown 2yo Handicap (900m).
She's A Bad Girl (Damien Lane) and Everyone's A Star (Jeff Engelbrecht) came home in second and third respectively.
Nestor secured his second race win of the day in narrow fashion with Casirina (Ross Stitt) in the Muswellbrook Security Services Class Two Handicap (1450m), coming home just 0.03 seconds ahead of Cheeky Nugget trained by Natasha Hall-Antonio. Race four was taken out by Wategos (Bjorn Baker) while race five went to Two Ya Got (Brett Cavanough).
In another tight finish in the penultimate race of the day, jockey Mikayla Weir rode Whispering Gate across the line just 0.04 seconds ahead of Grecian Lass to secure victory for trainer Cheryl Grouse.
In the day's premiere Aberdeen Cup event, jockey Reece Jones and Tim's Principal took home the spoils.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.