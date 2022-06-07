St Joseph's sleep out for St Vinnies

St Joseph's Highschool Aberdeen Year 12 students are calling on the local community to come together in supporting their sleepout, which will raise funds for the St Vincent De Paul Society in the Upper Hunter Region.
On Thursday, June 9, the St Joseph's students will be giving up the warmth of their bed to help raise funds and awareness about homelessness and its effects on disadvantaged people in the Upper Hunter community, as well as those in other regional and rural areas of NSW.
Advertisement
St Joseph's Student Representative Council president Anna Lloyd said the current economic climate has placed "more and more families in areas of financial depression".
"The increasing prices of rent, groceries, fuel and everyday basic living essentials have reached a breaking point for man families; and this is why each year our year 12 raises money for the families (who are) at that point," Ms Lloyd said.
"There are more than 116,000 Australians experiencing homelessness right now, with an alarming 60,000 of these people being under the age of 35.
"Together with St Vincent De Paul, we hope to shape the way that awareness is spread and inspire action within our school and the wider community."
Ms Lloyd said fundraiser would allow the students to "experience a small part of the homelessness 'experience'" as they hope to raise at least $7000 for the cause.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.