A 20-YEAR-OLD man has been airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital with serious spinal injuries sustained in a single-vehicle car crash at Denman on Sunday morning. Police suspect the driver fled the scene before they arrived. The accident occurred about 9.45am on Rosemount Road, Denman, where a Mitsubishi Colt lost control and rolled before coming to a stop at the side of the road. The other passengers, aged 19 and 20, were treated at the scene before being taken to Muswellbrook Hospital.
