Muswellbrook Chronicle
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video

Tasmanian devil joeys point to successful wild breeding at Barrington Tops' Aussie Ark

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
June 14 2022 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NINE Tasmanian devil joeys have warmed hearts at a chilly Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.

More from Photos and Video
Local News

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.