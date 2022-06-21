Muswellbrook cricketer selected for Country NSW

Muswellbrook High School cricketer Harry Scowen has been selected to represent the ACT & Country NSW under 17 representative side.
Scowen was one of only three cricketers selected to represent the team from the Central Northern Zone, which ranges from Cessnock, Maitland and Singleton in the south to Coonabarabran, Narrabri and Moree in the west.
Scowen was chosen based on his impressive form for the East Maitland under 16 and the Maitland under 17 sides as part of the Central Northern competition, as well as playing for the Central Northern representative team, which took part in the Bradman Cup, a NSW Country Representative Carnival which also includes the ACT.
Muswellbrook High said Scowen also played for Sydney's St George Cricket Club in the AW Green Shield, which is widely regarded as one of the strongest junior club competitions in the world and forms part of NSW Premier Cricket's Club Championship.
According to Cricket NSW, some of the NSW and Australian cricketers to have emerged from the AW Green Shield in the past include Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, David Warner, Mitchell Starc and Sean Abbott. Scowen will ply his trade in the Hunter next season, after recently accepting an offer to play first grade cricket for the University in Newcastle.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
