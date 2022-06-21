Muswellbrook Chronicle
Muswellbrook cricketer selected for Country NSW

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated June 21 2022 - 5:29am, first published 5:28am
ACHIEVEMENT: Harry Scowen has been selected to represent the ACT & Country NSW under 17 representative side.

Muswellbrook High School cricketer Harry Scowen has been selected to represent the ACT & Country NSW under 17 representative side.

