Turning the page on history of South Muswellbrook

By Mathew Perry
Updated June 21 2022 - 5:30am, first published 5:29am
HISTORY: Muswellbrook Shire Local & Family History Society president Lionel Ahearn (left) and member Gary Meissner. Picture: Mathew Perry

The history of South Muswellbrook and four cemeteries will be explored in two books set to be released by the Muswellbrook Shire Local & Family History Society on Saturday, June 25.

