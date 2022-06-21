Turning the page on history of South Muswellbrook

The history of South Muswellbrook and four cemeteries will be explored in two books set to be released by the Muswellbrook Shire Local & Family History Society on Saturday, June 25.
Society president Lionel Ahearn said the book exploring the history of South Muswellbrook, from Mill Street to the Subway, came about from a request from a member of the Muswellbrook Workers Club for information on the history of the site.
"Rob Tickle (the author) found that there was so much information that he thought he ought to put it into a book," Mr Ahearn said.
Mr Ahearn said the area of South Muswellbrook was designed by the Forbes brothers, the sons of the first Chief Justice of NSW Sir Francis Forbes, who were anticipating a railway line being built through the area.
"In fact, the first Railway Hotel was over in South Muswellbrook in anticipation of the line," he aid.
The second book details the history of four cemeteries located on mining land in the Muswellbrook Shire, including the Red Rock cemetery near Dartbrook mine which the historical society only discovered during its research.
"We went out to do the Kayuga cemetery and the mine consultant who was taking us around said 'What about the Red Rock cemetery?', and we didn't know it existed," he said.
"It's actually a cemetery of the Hall family, who of course are responsible for the blue heeler."
Mr Ahearn said he and the historical society were interested in preserving as much of Muswellbrook's history as they could.
"It's a history that won't change but it could be lost," he said. "So the more we can get down the better."
The two books will be available for purchase from the historical society rooms at the Muswellbrook Library.
