The NSW Government is urging people across the state to spend their Dine & Discover NSW vouchers before they expire on Thursday, June 30.
More than 5.4 million customers registered for the program across the state, receiving three $25 Dine NSW and three $25 Discover NSW Vouchers.
With only a week left until they expire, the Hunter Valley News has put together a selection of some of the Upper Hunter businesses where you might be able to redeem your vouchers at the last minute.
The Discover NSW Vouchers, worth $25 each, can be used for entertainment and recreation, including cultural institutions, live music, and arts venues.
Camel rides, go karting, laser tag, ten pin bowling, putt putt golf and a trip to the cinemas are just some of the activities you can spend your Discover NSW Vouchers on in the Muswellbrook area at the following businesses:
Head on up to Lake Glenbawn for some stand up paddle boarding, take to the skies for a scenic flight or see historic fighter planes up close by using your Discover NSW Vouchers in Scone at the following businesses:
Movies, lawn bowls and a winery and olive grove tour are some of the Discover NSW Voucher eligible experiences on offer in Singleton and Broke:
The centre of the Hunter Valley's wine country has plenty of options for Upper Hunter residents looking to redeem their unused Discover NSW Vouchers. From helicopter tours, hot air balloons to gourmet food and wine experiences, Pokolbin has something for everyone to enjoy.
For the full list of where you can spend your Dine & Discover NSW Vouchers, visit the website of Service NSW.
NSW Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government, Victor Dominello, said the Dine & Discover program had seen almost half a billion dollars spent across 16,600 businesses, but there is still money to be redeemed.
"The vouchers have been an overwhelming success, by getting more customers through doors of businesses and boosting household budgets," Mr Dominello said.
"My message to the community is simple - don't miss out. Check to see if you have any vouchers remaining and spend them now."
"Whether you're going to a restaurant with friends, checking out a new movie or taking the kids to a museum, there is money to be saved."
The NSW Government said after Thursday, June 30, Dine & Discover NSW Vouchers will move to the expired tab of the vouchers section in the Service NSW app, however Discover NSW registered business can still accept Parents NSW Vouchers until October 9, 2022.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
