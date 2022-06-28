Muswellbrook Chronicle
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

The beauty of Wollemi's wilderness provides an artistic viewpoint

By Jo Bevan
Updated June 28 2022 - 4:18am, first published 4:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE'S some dense bush in the Wollemi National Park, some scenic settings and landscape that contorts visions - an ideal setting for an artist residency program.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.