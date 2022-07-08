Pay back Muswellbrook, the shire that fattened NSW's coffers

Right now, world coal prices are at record highs, as are NSW Government mining royalties, as a consequence. But the coal exit is underway, nevertheless. Both of Muswellbrook's giant coal-fired power stations are closing, Liddell next year, and Bayswater around 2032. The shire's biggest mine, BHP's Mt Arthur, will close in 2030, burying 2000 Muswellbrook jobs. Australia's other global mining company, Rio Tinto, left the valley in 2018. The future of Rio's old Muswellbrook mines depends on the investment appetites of their new owners. Mt Pleasant is in the hands of the Salim Group, a vast diversified company based in Indonesia. The other, Bengalla, is owned by local strategic investor, WH Soul Pattinson.