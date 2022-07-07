Emergency water restrictions in place, roads closed in Muswellbrook

Emergency water restrictions have been triggered in Muswellbrook to ease the pressure on water supply in the town.
Muswellbrook Shire Council announced about 1pm on Thursday that level three water restrictions were now in effect across the township to "assist with the continued production of clean water".
"Emergency water restrictions are triggered when unprecedented rainfall increases the turbidity [clarity] of the water in the Hunter River to highest level, reducing the amount of water able to be drawn from the river, putting pressure on the amount of potable water stored in the Muswellbrook Reservoir and creating challenges in producing enough clean water for the shire," the council stated.
"Temporarily implementing level three restrictions will ease the pressure on the water supply until the levels return to normal and greatly assist with the continued production of clean water.
"Level three restrictions should not prove to be too difficult for the community at the moment - however it will greatly assist Council's water and wastewater team in producing clean water for the community.
"Minor adjustments to water usage will make a major difference to the end production of water and the emergency restrictions will be lifted as soon as conditions return to normal."
The level three restrictions include:
As of 11.30am on Thursday, July 7 the following roads in Muswellbrook and surrounds remains closed:
The Denman and Muswellbrook Libraries and Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre will be closed until at least Friday, July 8.
As a result, school holiday programming and other scheduled events at the libraries will be postponed with dates to be advised.
All currents loans will be extended. Contact Muswellbrook Library on 6543 1913 for all enquiries.
Online collections are available to be accessed via the library website at libraries.muswellbrook.nsw.gov.au until 5pm on Friday, July 8.
