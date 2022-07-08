Newcastle, Port Stephens, Muswellbrook and MidCoast have been added to the list of disaster zones - making federal-state relief money available to more people affected by floods - following a visit to the Hunter by Premier Dominic Perrottet on Friday.
Twenty-three local government areas were initially named earlier this week - including Cessnock and Upper Hunter - before six more were added on Thursday - such as Singleton, Maitland, Lake Macquarie and Dungog.
Advertisement
The move gives eligible residents access to a one-off $1000 assistance payment.
"I don't want any community to miss out," Mr Perrottet said.
"We're erring on the side of if communities are impacted, those disaster areas should be declared. It doesn't make any sense for them not to be when people are in the same situation as other areas, so we'll work through that and we'll raise that with the federal government."
Mr Perrottet thanked the ongoing efforts of emergency response volunteers and said personnel had arrived in the Hunter from the Northern Territory, Queensland, Victoria and Tasmania to help.
He toured the region on Friday morning by helicopter with NSW Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke to survey the damage from above.
"The enormity of the challenge in front of us ... to make sure we get our communities back on track is not lost on me," he said.
"It's going to require, as it has in the past, a major effort."
Ms Cooke said the aerial vantage point showed that a lot of water remained "lying around".
"The landscape is absolutely saturated, the creeks and rivers are still incredibly swollen," she said.
"There's widespread inundation. It really does highlight the task ahead for us now."
Ms Cooke urged anyone subject to advice that they could return home with caution to be mindful of debris and other hazards on roads and properties.
"It you're trying to dry your house out please do so very very carefully and safely because we don't want housefires, we don't want people to be injured," she said.
Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison said there were many farmers in the area who would be seeking assistance and local councils would need help addressing damage to roads.
"Everyone, be a little patient. We are going to have a way to go [to get] out of this but we have to work together," she said.
"We are getting the attention we need, now we just have to let everyone do their job."
SES deputy commissioner Damien Johnston said 67 evacuation orders remained in place across NSW as of Friday.
Advertisement
He said people should assess risks such as electrical hazards, debris and contaminated waters when returning home to survey damage.
"Please continue to heed the advice of the SES and emergency services," he said.
"Don't put yourself and the SES volunteers in harm's way as a result of decisions that should not have been made. We will be there for you, but we would rather not have to respond to something that could have been prevented."
Moderate flooding continued at Maitland and Singleton throughout Friday.
The Hunter River at Singleton was falling but was expected to remain above the moderate flood level of 11.5m until Friday evening.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.