Hunter Valley teams hoping to participate in the PCYC's Nations of Origin this week will have to wait until next school holidays as flooding across the Sydney and Hunter regions forced a postponement.
After a two year COVID hiatus, the youth sporting tournament was due to return to Port Stephens, Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Maitland between Tuesday, July 12 and Friday, July 15. However, the PCYC announced on Thursday, July 7 that it has been postponed to the September and October school holidays.
"The significant rain event in Sydney and the Hunter region has closed sporting fields and has made travel to the Port Stephens region unsafe," the PCYC stated. "The good news is that we are only deferring the event and plans are already underway to reschedule Nations to run later in 2022. Nations of Origin remains a very important event to PCYC NSW and we will do our best to make sure we hold it again this year so that our teams can once again come together to represent and celebrate their Aboriginal Nations in sport."
The program promotes reconciliation, education, sharing of culture and cultural identity.
More than 1300 young people from across NSW in 156 teams had been registered to participate in the 2022 tournament's five sporting competitions - rugby league, football 5s, netball, basketball and for the first time, gymnastics.
