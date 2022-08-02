Muswellbrook Shire Council has confirmed its general manager has resigned after more than four years in the position on Wednesday, July 27.
The council said Fiona Plesman, who has served as its general manager since July 2018, would step down from the position of August 19 and has taken leave until that date.
Deputy general manager Derek Finnigan will serve as acting general manager until the recruitment process to find Ms Plesman's replacement is complete, the council said.
"Council expresses its sincere thanks to Ms Plesman for her service and contribution to the Council, which has included leading the organisation and supporting our workforce throughout a period of unprecedented challenges which have included a once in 100-year pandemic," Muswellbrook Council said in a statement.
Ms Plesman did not respond to a request for comment on her reasons for resigning.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
