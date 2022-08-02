Muswellbrook Chronicle
NSW Government provides $239,000 for improved street lighting in Upper Hunter

August 2 2022 - 5:11am
LIGHTING: A photo of street lamps at dawn. Picture: Pexels

The NSW Government has announced more than $239,000 in funding for councils in the Upper Hunter electorate to install and maintain street lighting to improve road conditions for nighttime travel.

