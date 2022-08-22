Ready for a spring clean? Muswellbrook's bulky waste collection starts soon

Muswellbrook residents are urged to prepare their bulky waste ready for pick-up from August 29.
Waste items including garden organics, metals, electronics and bulky household waste are eligible for collection.
The council is also urging residents to consider if items can be repaired, sold or reused before disposal.
Total waste must be kept to under two cubic metres per household (e.g. the size of a standard ute tray) and must be possible for two people to safely lift.
For more information visit www.muswellbrook.nsw.gov.au/bulky-waste-pickup.
