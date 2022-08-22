Hunter Valley Police have appealed to the public in a bid to secure dashcam footage or witnesses to a motor vehicle accident on the New England Highway at Muswellbrook last week.
The incident occurred last Wednesday, August 17 just north of Thomas Mitchell Drive at about 5.40pm.
Police are also seeking footage or witnesses to an assault that occurred about 5.45pm on the same date at the intersection of the New England Highway and Thomas Mitchell Drive.
Contact Muswellbrook Police Station on 6542 6999 or Crime Stopper on 1800 333 000.
