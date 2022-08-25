A Muswellbrook grandmother celebrating Book Week with her grandchildren has turned the page to an exciting new chapter.
The Upper Hunter resident bought a Keno Classic 9 Spot winning entry from Muswellbrook and District Workers Club on Thursday, August 25 and took home a total prize of $292,339.50.
The emotional winner relayed how the winning moment played out.
"It was a beautiful moment. I was with my daughter and her family at the local club, and the team member came over to me," the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said.
"She said, 'did you play nine numbers in Keno? The prize has gone off in our venue'.
"We started to check the winning numbers together, and oh my god, we were both so nervous.
"The next thing I knew, we discovered I'd won the jackpot prize. I started cheering.
"I've won $1400 a couple of times, but nothing like this. It's the most I've ever won.
"It's been a great day. I watched my grandchildren at Book Week, and now we're celebrating a major Keno win.
"I rang my partner straight away and told him we're debt free.
"I can even buy a new car - I really need a new one.
"We'll pop open a bottle of bubbly and celebrate the win."
The Muswellbrook and District Workers Club team said they were over the moon to have sold a major Keno winning entry and wished their winner all the best for her future.
