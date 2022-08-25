Muswellbrook Chronicle
Home/Latest News

From Book Week to winners club: Muswellbrook woman wins $290,000 Keno prize

Updated August 26 2022 - 3:39am, first published August 25 2022 - 11:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Muswellbrook grandmother says she can buy a new car after winning $290,000 in Keno on Thursday, August 25.

A Muswellbrook grandmother celebrating Book Week with her grandchildren has turned the page to an exciting new chapter.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.